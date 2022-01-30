Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CLOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 9,440,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,618,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $812,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $366,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

