CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 229 ($3.09) on Wednesday. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 226.50 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of £667.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.73.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740 ($45,520.78). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($866.59).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.