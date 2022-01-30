Cobak Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.42 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $56.61 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00006115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.52 or 0.06861590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.78 or 0.99960491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,341,789 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

