Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

