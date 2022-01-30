Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coffee by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

JVA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.68. 61,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,171. Coffee has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

