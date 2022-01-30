Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PSF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,024. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 152,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

