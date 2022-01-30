Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:PSF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,024. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
