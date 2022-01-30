Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.72% of Cohn Robbins worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cohn Robbins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 263.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Cohn Robbins stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.