Color Platform Market Cap Achieves $672,620.81 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $672,620.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,999.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00767606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024746 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.