Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 269.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.