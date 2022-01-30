Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce sales of $30.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.85 billion to $31.89 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $131.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.72. 34,456,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,374,090. Comcast has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

