Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,300 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,971 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

