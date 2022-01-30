Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 271 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $560.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

