Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC remained flat at $$14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Community West Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

