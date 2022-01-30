Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.04 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

CODYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($76.14) to €68.00 ($77.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($79.55) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €77.00 ($87.50) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.