Comparing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Tata Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Tata Motors $33.65 billion 0.60 -$1.95 billion ($2.41) -13.60

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tata Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Tata Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08% Tata Motors -4.68% -0.67% -0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Tata Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Tata Motors 1 4 1 0 2.00

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.58%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Tata Motors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories. It also consists of sub-segments, such as, Tata Commercial Vehicles, Tata Passenger Vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vehicle Financing. The Others segment includes information technology and insurance broking services. The company was founded on September 1, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.