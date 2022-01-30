Comparing SAP (NYSE:SAP) & Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SAP and Jacada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $31.23 billion 4.80 $5.88 billion $5.78 21.10 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SAP and Jacada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 6 8 0 2.57 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAP currently has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.89%. Given SAP’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than Jacada.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAP beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Jacada Company Profile

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

