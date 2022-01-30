Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, an increase of 408.5% from the December 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CMPGY stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

