Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.53 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $130.22 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

