Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Clovis Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 303,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 339,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

