Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,025 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $571.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

