Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 19,963 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Savara worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 43.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 341,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Savara alerts:

In related news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 340,937 shares of company stock worth $370,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.