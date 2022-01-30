Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,119 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.34 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $109,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

