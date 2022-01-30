Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $280,000 Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.

