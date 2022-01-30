Contrasting Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 27.70% 10.36% 1.13% City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.14 $74.85 million $1.25 11.22 City $260.94 million 4.63 $89.60 million $5.53 14.45

City has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $13.51, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than City.

Summary

City beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

