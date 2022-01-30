Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) & Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International -59.43% -23.47% -13.57% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58%

This table compares Ucommune International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $134.43 million 0.36 -$74.86 million ($1.19) -0.52 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.76 $170.10 million $1.53 38.73

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 6 1 0 1.89

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Dividends

Ucommune International pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 103.0%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ucommune International pays out -53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ucommune International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Ucommune International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 234 spaces across 54 cities, which provided approximately 57,500 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

