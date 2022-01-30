Convex Finance (CVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14.92 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $14.92 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $26.68 or 0.00070279 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 82,888,460 coins and its circulating supply is 48,224,970 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

