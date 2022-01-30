Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Copa posted earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. 285,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.71. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.