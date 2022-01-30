CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE CCRD opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $308.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile
