CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE CCRD opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $308.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

CoreCard Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

