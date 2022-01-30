CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,641,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,991,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,872,000 after buying an additional 144,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

