Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CGLO opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.25. Coro Global has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

