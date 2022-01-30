Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.67% from the company’s current price.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. cut their target price on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

CRTX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

