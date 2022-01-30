Cosmo Coin (COSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $208,025.93

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $208,025.93 and $44.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00107714 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.