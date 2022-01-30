Cowen Increases Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $110.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,034 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.