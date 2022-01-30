Craig Hallum Boosts STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $65.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.56.

STM opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after buying an additional 839,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

