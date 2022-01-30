Craig Hallum Trims Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price to $45.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of AGYS opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.