Craig Hallum Trims Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price to $45.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AGYS opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

