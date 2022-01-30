Creative Planning Invests $236,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.