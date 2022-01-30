Creative Planning Makes New $246,000 Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prudential by 2,913.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 203.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

