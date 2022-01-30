Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $144.34 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $138.85 and a one year high of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

