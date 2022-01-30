Creative Planning Sells 77 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lear by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lear by 11.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,822 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LEA opened at $163.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $144.77 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.21.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

