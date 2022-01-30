Creative Planning Takes $241,000 Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 326 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $52,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,976,699. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

VICR opened at $85.98 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $128.36.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.