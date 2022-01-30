Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.07% of OSI Systems worth $52,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

