Credit Suisse Group Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $114.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

