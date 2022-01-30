Credit Suisse Group Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $18.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

NAVI opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 36.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient by 38.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

