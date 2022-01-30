Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after buying an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $10,696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 294.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 618,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

