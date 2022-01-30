Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,808.56.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
