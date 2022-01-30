Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,808.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

