Credit Suisse Group Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $800.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

