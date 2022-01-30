Critical Contrast: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) vs. Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Manning & Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Manning & Napier 16.11% 33.54% 17.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Owl Capital and Manning & Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86 Manning & Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Manning & Napier.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Manning & Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Manning & Napier pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manning & Napier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Manning & Napier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Manning & Napier $127.03 million 1.16 $10.00 million $1.07 7.44

Manning & Napier has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Manning & Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Manning & Napier shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manning & Napier beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. The company was founded by William Manning and William Napier in April 1970 and is headquartered in Fairport, NY.

