Critical Survey: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) versus Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 34.70% 17.70% 12.88% Braveheart Resources N/A -135.25% -53.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 1 2 4 0 2.43 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus price target of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 67.51%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Braveheart Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 3.91 $787.71 million $3.31 11.02 Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 1,214.28 -$5.62 million ($0.04) -1.43

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

