CryptEx Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $539,952.74 and $2,534.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00016720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,994.33 or 1.00001821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00486019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

