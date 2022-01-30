Curtis Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $60.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60.

